Katherine Heigl’s New Netflix Show Looks Like This Is Us For Best Friends

Many have been anxiously waiting to see how Katherine Heigl's return to television will shake out. And now that the trailer for her latest role is out, we have an idea: Heigl is back to make us cry. Again.
Heigl stars opposite Sarah Chalke (Kate) as Tully Hart in Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of Firefly Lane. And while it doesn't seem like she'll be ripping out our hearts Grey's Anatomy-style over the death of a lover (RIP Denny), she will hitting us right where it hurts all the same with this story about true, lifelong friendship.
Based on the 2008 book of the same name by The Nightingale author Kristin Hannah, Firefly Lane tells the story of best friends Tully and Kate. The narrative follows their relationship starting from eighth grade into adulthood, but culminates in a betrayal that splits them apart.
In the trailer for the new Netflix series, we see the confident Tully and reserved Kate grow up and support each other through ups and downs, and act as each other's partner-in-crime as they engage in various antics. "You're not alone — you'll never be alone. You're fucking stuck with me," a grown-up Tully tells Kate. It feels a lot like NBC's This Is Us in the way that it spans many decades through time hops, but most of all because it's happy-sad potential seems pretty strong. Firefly Lane's release date isn't until 2021, so that gives us plenty of time to order more tissues.
Watch the trailer for Firefly Lane, coming on February 3 to Netflix.