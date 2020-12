Katherine Heigl’s New Netflix Show Looks Like This Is Us For Best Friends

In the trailer for the new Netflix series , we see the confident Tully and reserved Kate grow up and support each other through ups and downs, and act as each other's partner-in-crime as they engage in various antics. "You're not alone — you'll never be alone. You're fucking stuck with me," a grown-up Tully tells Kate. It feels a lot like NBC's This Is Us in the way that it spans many decades through time hops, but most of all because it's happy-sad potential seems pretty strong. Firefly Lane's release date isn't until 2021, so that gives us plenty of time to order more tissues.