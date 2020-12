Who’s Back For Shameless’ Last Hurrah In Season 11

All good things must come to an end. Having the highly dysfunctional Gallagher family for ten whole seasons has been consistently refreshing and reliably raunchy — entertainment in its most unapologetic form. At its core, Shameless is a show about survival and redemption and how the two go hand-in-hand. To weather the cards the Gallagher kids were dealt, all have made morally dubious choices. They’ve irreparably hurt others in the process of hurting themselves, and mismanaged their collective potential with cringe-worthy self-sabotage. And that's what keeps us coming back every season.