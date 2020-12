But she's not the only one who has to take back her deepest desires; the rest of the world also has to opt out of their wishes. That proves to be a probably, especially for co-worker turned rival Barbara, who now has Diana's powers and then some after making her own heartfelt wish. The women face off against each other in an intense fight, but not even the magic of the Dreamstone and her agile catlike form can help Barbara take down Wonder Woman . So Diana sets her sights on Max, who is growing more powerful by the second, thanks to the wishes of people around the world. Through a heartfelt global broadcast, our heroine convinces everyone to renounce their wishes to prevent the totally annihilation of human civilization. It works — even Max ends up taking back his wish — and humanity is saved. Diana may be all alone again, but the world can continue turning on its axis.