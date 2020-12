Trump’s Attempt To Pardon His Children Confirms He Loves Them — Even Don Jr.

Given the discourse around pardoning his three eldest children (sorry to Tiffany Trump for not committing enough crimes to make the cut), news of the pardon bribery investigation is causing quite a stir. “It may be someone that we’ve never heard of that wants a pardon and is well-heeled and therefore in a position to make a sizable contribution,” Democrat Adam Schiff, chair of the House of Representatives’ intelligence committee, told MSNBC . “So it doesn’t have to be any of the parties that we think that may want a pardon: the [Paul] Manaforts, the Giulianis, and others. It could be someone completely different, but at the end of the day, someone in that chain has to be close enough to the White House where they could conceivably deliver on the official act of pardon if the bribe were paid.”