8 Skin-Care Products Coming In Hot From JLo Beauty

"I am youthful and timeless at every age." That's the affirmation that Jennifer Lopez tells herself every morning, and it's also the mantra that's she taking into her newest endeavor: a skin-care line. It's been a few months since the multi-hyphenate star teased her brand, JLo Beauty, with a glowing selfie and cryptic caption. But the wait is finally over, and we learned everything about the anticipated brand — from the release date to the product details — straight from JLo herself.
According to the founder, these products have been 20 years and 100 reformulations in the making, with skin care always being the most obvious choice as a business venture. "It's the thing that people wanted from me," Lopez told a small group of beauty editors during a virtual press event. "The number one question, no matter where I went, if I was promoting a movie or music, it was, 'What are you doing for your skin?' As I got more mature, the question came even more frequently."
Now, all those questions finally have an answer: an eight-product line that's launching January 1, 2021 at jlobeauty.com and at Sephora and Amazon on January 14, 2021. But you don't have to wait until then to learn more about each of the products or the brand overall. Check out all the details, from the multitasking serum to SPF moisturizer, ahead.