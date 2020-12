The Bachelorette Will Be Chris Harrison-less For A Hot Minute

Ordinarily Harrison probably could have helped his son and then come back in time for the rose ceremony, but the pandemic changed the plans. According to People magazine, Harrison had to do a two-week quarantine upon his return, so someone needed to step in as host for that time. That's where JoJo came in. "I think she thought I was punking her when I called and said, 'Hey, girl, I need ya.' She's like, 'What?'" Harrison told Refinery29 in early October. He added that the departure and subsequent quarantine were planned well in advance, though. "I definitely knew that my son was going to go to college. And we had prepared for that as a production team. I didn't wake up one morning and say, 'Oh! Crap! My son's going to college.'"