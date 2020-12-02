10 Latinx-Owned Beauty Gifts To Shop This Navidad

‘Tis the season of spreading love and cheer as we drink up our homemade coquito, purchase gifts online, and get ready to virtually serve our annual sala-inspired glam. It’s no secret that for many Latinx communities, the holidays are a major festivity with singing, dancing, cultural dishes, and longtime traditions. Whether you’re Colombian and celebrate Dia de las Velitas, Puerto Rican and host a neighborhood musical with parrandas, or from El Salvador or other Latin American countries where they commemorate Dia de los Reyes, Latinx festivities are one-of-kind.
This year will be very different for these unique celebrations in the midst of a global pandemic, and your gift-giving might look different, too. But if you are able to give, it's a great time to use your dollar to give back to Latinx businesses and communities disproportionally impacted by COVID-19. Luckily for any shopper, there are a growing number of Latinx-owned beauty brands hitting retail shelves.
Supporting and introducing these Latinx- and women-owned beauty gifts to your familia will surely bring them happiness while supporting owners who are carving out representation on the shelves. Whether you’re on the hunt for a captivating scent, luxurious wellness kit, or game-changing hair oil, we’ve selected the best Latinx-owned items you’ll want to add to your cart this year.