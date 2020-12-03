In Praise Of Tunics, The Forgotten Style That’s Worked Wonders For My Body Confidence

While it may seem that I have resorted to loose-fitting tops to hide my weight gain, the reality is different. Tunics have been my top of choice for the past seven or eight years, encapsulating my body at its smallest and largest sizes; shrouding my stomach and thigh gap (or current lack thereof) — and every dysmorphic thought as a result — in acceptance. Because that’s the thing: At both stages of my body journey, I’ve felt largely at odds, never feeling physically good enough — not when I had a six-pack and thighs that didn’t touch, and not once I had developed stretch marks on my hips and stomach, and discovered what friction does to my favorite pants. During both periods, tunics have helped me tune out those thoughts and focus on how I feel in general as opposed to as a result of obsessing over how my body looks. When I wear tunics, I not only feel comfortable in my body throughout all its evolving stages, but I exude confidence.