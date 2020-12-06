Every Song In Big Mouth Season 4 Is A Teenage Dream

For those, who like Andrew Glouberman (voiced by John Mulaney), think summer camp stinks like trees and prefer to poop at home, then this season of Netflix's Big Mouth might start off a little rough. Luckily, the Big Mouth season 4 soundtrack is a smooth ride all the way through. Ironic really, since the journey into the eighth grade is all kinds of anxiety-inducing thanks to Tito the Anxiety Mosquito.
This pesky little insect keeps buzzing all around Andrew, Nick (Nick Kroll), Jessi (Jessie Klein), Missy (Jenny Slate and later Ayo Edebiri), and the rest of the gang as they prepare for another year of school — and puberty, too. Luckily, they've got a killer playlist to get them through it all that features Billie Eilish's sad girl pop, TacoCat's menstruation heavy indie rock, and a soul crushing ballad from The Pretenders that will make you want to help your bestie through anything, even constipation. Well, at least the song stirred up those feelings in Nick. This season's soundtrack also includes more original songs from Big Mouth composer Mark Rivers written about cafeteria girls, disapproving moms, and the madness you feel when you can't pass a bowel movement. Yes, there's a lot of shit talk this season.
Word to the wise, don't press skip the on the season 3 recap song sung by the Ghost of Duke Ellington (Jordan Peele) with help from Connie, the Hormone Monstress (Maya Rudloph). Got to admit, it's not only super informative, it's kind of a bop. When that one's finished, though, have fun listening to all the songs from season 4.