Every Song In Big Mouth Season 4 Is A Teenage Dream

This pesky little insect keeps buzzing all around Andrew, Nick (Nick Kroll), Jessi (Jessie Klein), Missy (Jenny Slate and later Ayo Edebiri) , and the rest of the gang as they prepare for another year of school — and puberty, too. Luckily, they've got a killer playlist to get them through it all that features Billie Eilish's sad girl pop , TacoCat's menstruation heavy indie rock, and a soul crushing ballad from The Pretenders that will make you want to help your bestie through anything, even constipation . Well, at least the song stirred up those feelings in Nick. This season's soundtrack also includes more original songs from Big Mouth composer Mark Rivers written about cafeteria girls, disapproving moms, and the madness you feel when you can't pass a bowel movement. Yes, there's a lot of shit talk this season.