17 Great YA Books To Gift Your Friends (Or Yourself) In 2020

Some new stories hail from first time published authors while other books this year are number two (or even three) in a ongoing series. There's something for everyone's YA fancy, whether you like stories of teens overcoming the odds to face their fears (and right wrongs), meet cutes and first loves, or mystical, fantastical stories that take you to far off places and into new worlds. And, let's not forget, the classics: 2020 brought us more Hunger Games. Leave it to 2020 to bring back everyone's favorite dystopian book series at full speed.