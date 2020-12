17 Great YA Books To Gift Your Friends (Or Yourself) In 2020

It's the end of the year, which means it's officially look back at all the amazing YA books you read this year time. Or, perhaps you're something of a procrastinator and your vibe is more along the lines of, time to find the best YA books of the year and use the cool winter weather to play catch-up. Or maybe you're a holiday shopper whose loved one has finally finished reading everything on their nightstand, and you're hoping to buy a few books to help them build that pile up again. Whatever the reason, you're here and you should know that 2020 was a great year for Young Adult fiction.