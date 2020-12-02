At dinner, Zac delves further into his past and he’s been through a lot. To summarize it as quickly as possible: At 23, he found out he had a brain tumor and had to immediately get surgery. He started taking pain medication. He got married. He got involved with “sketchy people.” Did drugs. Got arrested. Got a DUI. His wife left him. Things got worse. He could have died. Finally, he stole a check from his dad, and when he went to the bank, the teller called his dad and told him to come check on his son. At this point, he had a “spiritual crazy moment of clarity,” went to rehab for four months, and is now on the board for the same rehab facility. At 36 years old, this is all pretty far in Zac’s past, but it is, as Tayshia put it, “a wild ride.” Tayshia appreciates getting to know Zac on a deeper level. He gets the rose.