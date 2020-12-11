How Tragos Became Our Favorite Tabletop Game, Both Online & IRL

Refinery29: Walk me through the process of launching Tragos Games.

Carolina Acosta: The idea for Tragos actually came from a conversation I had with a colleague of mine. We had become friends by sharing this ethnic background perspective — he's Asian and I'm a Latina, but there was a large overlap there. We had this idea for a cultural drinking game, and we actually split up and came up with two sister brands, the Asian drinking game and the Hispanic drinking game. This all started off as just an experimental side hustle. I helped create the brands for both, and we launched a pre-order website on Shopify just to see if people were interested at all. We didn't even have the product ordered yet, but we did spend a little bit on advertising through social media. This was nerve-wracking because we were both freelancers so we just put the ad-spend on our credit cards and hoped for the best, but we did see some traction.



This was a game that I myself wanted to play. I love drinking games, the culturally specific element really spoke to me, and it was nothing that I had seen on the market before. I thought if I want to play then I'm sure there are other people that want to play, and that's how it went. Once we had enough pre-orders collected through our website, I went in and finally ordered the inventory using the sales that we had gathered. It was really low cost to start with, and I immediately started seeing a profit in it, so it was exciting to see it kick off. From there, it's just been growing.



It started off with maybe 10 orders a day for a few months. Then, it went viral a couple of months in, and we went from 10 orders to literally a thousand orders overnight. That was so stressful because we didn't have the inventory and we didn't have the customer support ready so we had to really escalate and get a team together. I pulled in a couple of friends to help with customer support and marketing. I had another friend take over social media, and from there, we just hit the ground running and did our best to fulfill all orders from my apartment. Now we're in a much better place, of course. Month to month, we've scaled, and we now fulfill through a proper warehouse. It's just been really exciting and fast-paced.