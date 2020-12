Christian Serratos Is Living In Selena’s Universe

I so badly wanted to get things right to make the fans happy and her family proud. We wanted to show all of her beauty moments as precisely as we could. There was huge attention to detail regarding her hair, makeup, and nails. I always admired that Selena did her own everything. She styled herself. She created all of these iconic looks we know. That's so powerful. She didn't have a stylist. She was all of it. So, for the second season, it felt like getting more into character by doing my own makeup. Now, it feels more like we're in Selena's universe. It was a lot of pressure, but there was no choice. You did it, or you didn't — and I just did it.