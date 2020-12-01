It's the most wonderful time of the year for fans of holiday TV specials. Whether you spend each year looking forward to that first Frosty the Snowman viewing or love to wrap presents in front of an endless stream of Hallmark original Christmas movies, this year's schedule has something for everyone.
Even the grinches have something to look forward to: Proving that 2020 plans to keep things weird right until the bitter end, Syfy is serving up original horror-themed holiday movies featuring killer toys and Satan Claus for those viewers who like their holiday cheer to come with a side of satire.
The merriment doesn't stop there though. Netflix's slate of original holiday programming includes more than 20 festive-themed specials, series, and, of course, original movies starring everyone from Forest Whitaker to Vanessa Hudgens to Dolly Parton. And while Netflix remains the go-to destination for original holiday programming in the streaming sphere, HBO Max, Hulu, Disney+, and Apple TV+ are delivering a smattering of original holiday programming to subscribers, too.
Add in the return of TBS' annual 24-hour A Christmas Story marathon, and Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas programming block delivering endless airings of Home Alone for everyone on the nice list, and the holiday season is looking awfully merry — especially for TV and movie fans.