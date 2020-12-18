“It’s All Made Up”: Here’s Everything We Learned About Money In 2020

“Aside from that, I did take a bigger interest in money and my finances, and I've realized I have an unhealthy relationship with money, so I am currently working on correcting that. I actually just came to realize this after reading the book You Are a Badass by Jen Sincero. It's all about limiting beliefs that can hold you back from success in life. I realized I’ve been living paycheck to paycheck, no matter how much money I make. Even with salary increases that feel like a lot at the time — but then a few months in, I've increased my spending habits and created the same problem for myself. I've tried to reframe the 'I need to make more money' mindset I used to have, and replace it with 'I have enough money to live a full and happy life.’ I am actively working on growing my savings and tracking my spending now.”