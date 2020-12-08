How my generation will change the world: That is a huge question to answer! I feel like the passion of my generation has, in so many ways, already changed the world. We’re loud. We make noise. I’d say a flaw we have is that, because of social media, I think many have come to believe that the only way to be loud or passionate is done by a post or by way of documenting events on camera. For myself, I just believe there’s something rewarding about being present and in the moment when you make change, regardless of social media or having to document it in some way. The changes I want to be a part of are personal to me. They’re close to my heart, so it’s not necessarily for everyone to see. This doesn’t mean that the actions I take won’t be a part of an outcome that everyone will see. Not to say that posting about your passions is bad; it’s definitely a tool. But it’s not the only tool in the shed. I think that if we can grasp that — if we can find the balance in everyone using their voices and actions in their own unique ways and coming together with all of those different elements — we could do some pretty powerful things. We could help this world get some peace and harmony.