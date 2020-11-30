Chrissy Teigen Gets Real About Depression, Breastfeeding, & Formula Shaming

The "breast is best" mantra has been "pushed to the point where a woman feels like a failure if she doesn’t want to breastfeed, which is her choice," Dr. Bartos says. "We know breastfeeding is good for babies’ immune systems and it’s also cost effective — but the pressure on women to breastfeed can cause additional stress and anxiety that further curbs the supply," Dr. Bartos adds. "And the pressure to do so for an entire year? Or more? That’s a lot for women who return to careers and have to carve out time to pump throughout their day. Feeding your baby a particular way should not be a badge of honor or a way to look down on other moms."