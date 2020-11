Looking ahead to 2021, raise your hand if you want to shed the stresses and negative juju of 2020. As one Elle Woods once said, endorphins make people happy — so, what better way to jumpstart a little positivity than with that home-fitness upgrade you've been waiting to finally pull the trigger on? Whether you're in the market for the luxe does-it-all Mirror or a stationary bike to get the blood pumpin', Black Friday weekend is your time to score it at a major discount. Below, find all of the best and biggest fitness deals we combed through the Cyber slew to bring you — get ready to score your wish-listed home-gym investments at up to $500 off.