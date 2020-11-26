Everyone Who’s Back At Bayside For Saved By The Bell In 2020

Saved by the Bell is back. Yep, 27 years after the NBC teen comedy ended, the crew is back in a satirical and self-aware reboot on Peacock. The rebooted Saved By The Bell is a hilarious and sometimes moving reimagining of the beloved series. It centers on a new generation of kids at Bayside whose sitcom-style lives are turned upside down by the arrival of a new group of students. But it's not all new faces as the series also features some of the classic cast in their original roles.
The Saturday morning staple centered on the adventures of the kids at Bayside High and their low-stakes adventures. Five of Saved by the Bell's original teenage stars, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley, Tiffani Thiessen, and Lark Voorhies, all return with varying regularities in their original roles as Zack Morris, A.C. Slater, Jessie Spano, Kelly Kapowski, and Lisa Turtle respectively. But if you don't remember all the details of these catchily named uber-preppy teens' lives, you're in the right place.
Grab a burger and fries, freeze time for a second, put on your best neon surf shorts, and get ready to inappropriately fraternize with the school principal, because we're going back to Bayside.