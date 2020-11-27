The Full Beaver Moon Eclipse Is Coming — & It Will Change Everything

Eclipse season is back, and the very first one of the winter is happening during the Full Beaver Moon in the versatile sign of Gemini on November 30. According to the Farmer's Almanac, the first full moon of November is referred to as the Full Beaver Moon because it occurs during the time of year when beavers begin to take shelter in their dams. Cute visual aside, this luminary signals a time when the seasons shift and we begin to prep for the winter. And, with an added penumbral lunar eclipse, we can expect even more change than usual.
Advertisement
Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer at Keen.com, says that eclipses are lights that help illuminate our paths toward the future. "As we approach an eclipse, energies start to build and information and events relating to the eclipse begin to occur," she explains. The energy surrounding this upcoming eclipse is extremely powerful — about three times more powerful than a regular full moon, according to Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com. What happens during it could affect how the rest of our 2020 will go.
This full moon is all about communication, according to astrologer Lisa Stardust, and she says that it's a good time to let our emotions and needs be known. "We will be able to openly discuss matters with those whom we are close to and use our intellectualism and emotional smartness to navigate through situations and relationships," she tells Refinery29.
With the eclipse happening in the midst of cuffing season and the week of Thanksgiving, it's safe to say that how we communicate during this time matters — and it might make a difference in how our familial and romantic relationships play out. Beware of being too open though — it is Sagittarius season after all, a time when we often put our foot in our mouth by accident. As long as you think before you speak or send that text, you'll find success in your communication.
Stardust isn't the only astrologer who sees this luminary as an enchanting one. Montúfar describes this upcoming full moon as magical — and maybe even transformative. "Since full moons are usually about closing doors and letting stuff go, it comes with the message that something has to leave our life in order to make room for something new," she says. Montúfar points out that Gemini is a mental sign ruled by Mercury, meaning that the energy of this luminary is about shedding old beliefs — specifically ones that have prevented us from seeing things from a different perspective. "After all, with the sun currently in Sagittarius, we are being asked to open our minds and be more optimistic about the future," she says.
Advertisement
Figuring out exactly what this eclipse is asking us to move away from will be tricky, Montúfar says. That's thanks to confusing Neptune squaring the nodes of destiny. Take Stardust's advice and use this time to communicate clearly — not only with others, but with yourself, too. What has held you back this year? What do you want to change? A good prompt to ask yourself might be, What do you know now that you didn't know pre-pandemic? Maybe you used to be terrible about keeping in touch with friends, but now you realize that those important connections are integral to your happiness. Pledge to go into this full moon eclipse — and into 2021 — with a new mindset about prioritizing your friendships.
Another remarkable transit will occur during this full moon that points to good fortune. According to Montúfar, the moon will be conjunct a fixed star named Aldebaran — a special transit that ancient astrologers believed to be favorable for business and public success. Have an idea that you think could propel your career forward? Now's the time to march ahead and go for it! Don't let insecurities hold you back this time — the power of the full moon eclipse is behind you. "A Gemini full moon always comes with a fair share of jittery and nervous energy, but if we are capable of turning down the distractions and the noise and give ourselves a clear target, this eclipse can certainly set us up for success," Montúfar says.
As the Full Beaver Moon draws near, remember to focus, communicate clearly, and think about what you want to change. It's a great moment to reflect on 2020 and figure out where we want to go in 2021. Change doesn't have to be scary — it could be just what we need.