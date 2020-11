After All That Drama, Charli D’Amelio Made TikTok History

The internet criticized D'Amelio and her sister Dixie's for what they deemed as rude and overly privileged behavior towards their family's private chef, Aaron May, in a recent YouTube video. It was the first installment of the D'Amelio's YouTube series called " Dinner With the D'Amelios ," in which they invited the girls' close friend James Charles over to share a meal. However, Dixie gagged and literally threw up in front of Chef May when he served the table a traditional Valencia paella with snails. Charli notably asked if they could eat dino nuggets, and then went on to complain that she didn't think she was on track to get 100 million followers before the anniversary of her 1 million. As a result of the video, D'Amelio lost over 500,000 followers, effectively hindering her progress towards her goal.