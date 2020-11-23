Someone Please Explain Why Scott Disick Is DMing A Love Island Star

Super popular reality dating series Love Island has found a new fan in Scott Disick, but his way of enjoying the ITV original is quite different from the way that the rest of us watch the show. Disick has become personally invested in the drama that goes on in the villa, so much so that he took it upon himself to personally reach out to one of Love Island’s stars to discuss a particular plot line.
Disick is a few years late to the Love Island party, and his sudden interest in the British phenomenon is most likely a consequence to his new connection with 19-year-old model Amelia Hamlin. While getting into the fourth season of series, the behavior of an Islander named Megan Barton-Hanson rubbed him the wrong way. Barton-Hanson was coupled up with another contestant, Eyal Booker, and the pair seemed to be getting along swimmingly. However, their steamy love line came to a sudden end when Barton-Hanson cut him from her roster because she didn’t think they had something more than just physical chemistry — mostly because she just didn’t think Booker was much fun to be around.
“I think we just have a sexual attraction rather than actually getting on,” she explained to her partner before making moves on another Islander shortly after. “You're not exactly Jim Carrey. I can't have fun with myself." Ouch.
This happened two years ago, which is basically a decade in Love Island time. But Disick was not pleased by what he saw and decided to do something about it. Barton-Hanson revealed via screenshots on social media that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had reached out to her via Instagram direct messages to air his complaints.
Just Scott Disick giving Megan Barton-Hanson a word over the way she treated Eyal Booker on Love Island in 2018 ❓ pic.twitter.com/UDLafcWd50— Sarah Packer (@Sarah_EmilyP) November 20, 2020
“I was recently introduced to a beautiful man, named Eyal,” read Disick’s DM to the Love Island star. “When i went to see what he's done on tv, I was astonished by your behavior. To find you mugging him off, and taking full advantage of his unbelievably beautiful sense of humor, and vulnerability. i'm extremely disturbed that anybody could be so disrespectful to somebody for no good reason."
He proceeded to ask Barton-Hanson if she’d be willing to apologize to her ex two whole years after their TV split. While it seems absolutely ridiculous now, Disick’s interest in Booker’s feelings likely stem from their proximity to each other. Because the KUTWK star is hanging out with Hamlin, he’s probably come across her older sister Delilah’s current boyfriend, who is none other the jilted Love Island alum himself.
Was it muggy of Barton-Hanson to dump Booker? Of course it was. (And saying that he wasn't funny really twisted the knife in.) But this is Love Island, not Friend Island — you crack on with who you want to crack on with. I guess Scott's got a few more seasons to watch before he learns the rules of the game.