At last night's American Music Awards, Jennifer Lopez arrived on the red carpet with a new hairstyle. The blunt honey-blonde lob, styled in wet waves by celebrity stylist Chris Appleton, is a departure from the long, voluminous hairstyles we are used to seeing on the singer recently.
The lob was styled in a center part with face-framing waves. Thanks to some expert styling by Appleton, J.Lo's award-show hairstyle appeared wet and shiny, while still maintaining a soft and effortless vibe. If you're looking to recreate the style for yourself, you're in luck: In an Instagram post, Appleton just gave a full product breakdown for how he achieved the glam wet-shine effect.
Advertisement
In his quick and easy instructions, Appleton says he prepped the style using Color Wow's Dream Coat, an ultra-light spray formulated to create frizz-free, no-crunch curls or waves that are glossy and defined. Believe it or not, this wet style does involve some dry styling. According to Appleton, he used a Leandro Limited carbon ionic hair dryer with a diffuser attachment to gently dry J.Lo's lob while keeping its texture. Next, he applied Color Wow Pop and Lock, a frizz control and glossing serum that promises "sparkling shine." To add just a bit more wave, Appleton then added some loose twists using a BaBylissPro 1.25-inch curling iron on its lowest heat setting. Finally, he finished off the look with Color Wow’s Extra Shine spray, designed to create a glossy, but not greasy, shine.
Lopez kept the look for her performance of "Pa’ Ti" and "Lonely" with Maluma. She swapped out her structured, custom-made Balmain ensemble for a black bodysuit with cutouts, which prompted some to notice that her performance looked very familiar to Beyoncé’s 2014 Grammys performance with her husband, Jay-Z when she sang "Drunk In Love."
this @JLo x @maluma performance was 🌶🌶🌶 #AMAs pic.twitter.com/RLJ9e5M3R8— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) November 23, 2020
Both women sported identical blonde wet-shine lobs and black cutout bodysuits. Additionally, they each had choreography using chairs and dramatic striped lighting. While some consider J.Lo's performance a direct Beyoncé copy, others think it may have been an homage to an iconic moment. Some hold the opinion that J.Lo's visuals gave off more of a "Cell Block Tango" from Chicago vibe, because it included her and Maluma duetting across an interrogation table and other lighting elements more reminiscent of the film. What's crystal clear? The wet-shine lob proves to be the onstage hairstyle that wins every time.