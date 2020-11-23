Is Megan Fox’s New Collarbone Tattoo A Tribute To Machine Gun Kelly?

Over the weekend, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, also known as Colson Baker, made their first awards show appearance as a couple at the American Music Awards. Fox wore an emerald green strapless, asymmetrical top and matching skirt showing off a new tattoo on her left collarbone that fans believe is an homage to her new boyfriend.
It's hard to make out the exact phrase, but one eagle-eyed fan on Twitter theorizes that the ink spells "el pistolero," which means "the gunman" in Spanish. Baker — who is also known by his stage name, MGK, and a number of other titles — has a penchant for nicknames and, according to his fans, this is one of them.
Fox and Baker are both big tattoo fans, and in an interlude on his latest album, Tickets To My Downfall, Fox reveals that they both have ink dedicated to each other. "It was just four months ago that we were right here and I met you — that’s not possible," Fox reflected in the recording that sits as the penultimate track on the album. "You just got my initials tattooed on you. I just got your nickname tattooed on me." Though the pair has been spotted out together on numerous occasions, the commemorative tattoos had yet to be spotted, until last night.
we finally have a close up of megan's tattoo and it says 'el pistolero' which is spanish for the gunman aka machine gun kelly!!! my fucking heart pic.twitter.com/BsFuY2lkuh— tamara 🎟 (@takemyhedicine) November 22, 2020
The pair began dating over the summer after meeting on the set of their upcoming film, Midnight in the Switchgrass. Fox also appeared in the music video for "Bloody Valentine," the first single off Baker’s album, which dropped in late September. Things seem to have gotten serious pretty quickly for the couple. Last night, Fox even introduced Baker's performance at the AMAs with sweet words: "Once in a lifetime, magic can happen. But this next performer, we've all been under his spell since his debut in 2012."
We love to see it. Megan Fox introduces @machinegunkelly's #AMAs performance! pic.twitter.com/PsAIAgdi7J— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 23, 2020
Both Fox and Baker seem to be head over heels for each other. In an interview on the podcast Give Them Lala...With Randall, Fox said she believed Baker was her "twin flame," a sentiment that Baker seems to share. During an interview with Howard Stern, Baker said he didn’t think love like theirs was real until he met Fox. "After I made... the big chunk of the album, I did fall in love for the first time," he explained. "It was the first experience with being open to love and stuff like that. I definitely wasn’t set up to believe that that's something that could ever exist."
With feelings like that, we’re not surprised that Fox and Baker have dedicated ink. Whether Fox's collarbone tattoo is her permanent tribute to Baker, we're sure their fans will figure it out.