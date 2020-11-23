50% Off Pat McGrath, Fenty Beauty, & More Sephora Black Friday Scores

Because we've all been extra good this year, Sephora's rewarding you with early-bird access to its Yes, It's On Sale promotion — aka a Black Friday sale snack. Starting today, you can score top brands including Fenty Beauty, Pat McGrath Labs, Kiehl's, and so much more at 50% off. That's right: Tip-top luxe brands at half-off discounts. (As Pat herself would say, this is pretty "Major!")
From now through the rest of Cyber Week, Sephora's Black Friday Preview will feature a lineup of deals that will refresh on a daily basis. Translation: Act fast to snag your beauty haul while it's on sale since it'll return to full price at the stroke of midnight. However, come November 27, you'll have plenty of new markdowns to look forward to (get a sneak peek at those in the Sephora mobile app). But, for now, we've lined up the really good beauty to skincare gets worth scoring ASAP ahead.
