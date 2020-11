Demi Lovato’s Ex Is Still Lurking In Her IG Comments

You might have heard about Lovato’s recent breakup . And if you haven’t, you may have heard a bit about it this past week at the E! People's Choice Awards , which the singer hosted. "I am so excited to be here tonight because honestly this year has been the longest three years of my life," she said in her opening monologue. "Don't get me wrong — it started out amazing! I performed at the Grammys and sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl . But then COVID hit, and everything shut down. So I did what everyone else did: I went into lockdown mode and got engaged ." She then joked that she "got unengaged, then went looking for aliens in the desert."