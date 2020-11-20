Demi Lovato’s Ex Is Still Lurking In Her IG Comments

It makes total sense that Demi Lovato’s ex-fiancé used to act in soap operas, because this man absolutely lives for painstakingly long, drawn-out drama.
You might have heard about Lovato’s recent breakup. And if you haven’t, you may have heard a bit about it this past week at the E! People's Choice Awards, which the singer hosted. "I am so excited to be here tonight because honestly this year has been the longest three years of my life," she said in her opening monologue. "Don't get me wrong — it started out amazing! I performed at the Grammys and sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl. But then COVID hit, and everything shut down. So I did what everyone else did: I went into lockdown mode and got engaged." She then joked that she "got unengaged, then went looking for aliens in the desert."
As she explained, Lovato has had an intense couple of months. Shortly after her boyfriend at the time, Max Ehrich, got down on one knee, Lovatics allegedly found old tweets of his where he had insulted her. Even though she was skeptical at first, she ultimately ended things with Ehrich, who then proceeded to stage a series of very public temper-tantrums — including a particularly ridiculous beach photoshoot that you just have to see to believe.
Despite his mess, however, Lovato has basically kept relatively quiet (safe for releasing a breakup song) by staying booked and busy. Shortly after her hosting gig, she posted a photo of her new edgy cut on Instagram. And that's where the one and only Ehrich popped up.
"Stop talking about me on award shows. thanks," he wrote in the comments section for the world to see. In another comment, he added "exploiting our breakup for clout at PCA is not chill."
demi lovato: grammy nominated artist, superbowl performer, pcas host, multi-talented independent woman.— gabs ミ☆ lanaya’s day (@sorryfuturelove) November 20, 2020
max: ehrich. pic.twitter.com/Q45JcHmnUo
He has since deleted the comments, but we have a feeling that this won't be the last we'll be hearing from him. Just a tip for next time: If you’re going to camp out in the comments and make a stink, the least you can do is pay rent.