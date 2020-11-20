Now’s The Time To Finally Buy A Theragun (For Up To $150 Off!)

Theraguns are pricey and it's tough to justify spending upwards of $500 on a souped-up muscle puncher. But, if the glowing reviews from everyone and their mothers are of any indication, this top-of-the-line fitness gadget is worth the investment hype — if and when you can swing it. And, lucky for those of us who have yet to pull the purchase trigger, Therabody just dropped a major sale in advance of Black Friday and Cyber Monday that we can shop starting NOW. From November 20 through December 1, the retailer will be offering $150 off all Theragun models, including the entry-level Mini and Wave Roller. (Unfortunately, the just-launched Product(RED) collab is excluded from the promo.) Additionally, if you're not looking to buy a device or already own one (lucky you!), Therabody is also extending discounts across its range of CBD wellness products — all TheraOne topicals, tinctures, and oils will be buy one, get one free.
There are still other massage gun deals to be scored elsewhere on the interweb! Starting on Black Friday, Hyperice will debut a Recovery Bundle that includes a Liteboxer and Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth for available for $1,495 (originally $1,795), and Amazon already has a couple of top sellers sneakily marked down as well. Here's to making 2021 the year we said adios to sore, overworked muscles.
