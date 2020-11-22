If given the chance, I'm willing to be every single person on the planet would jump at the chance to hang out with actual saint Dolly Parton, but only a special few ever get to work with the singer-actress-humanitarian with the biggest heart. Those lucky few oftentimes get to sing and dance alongside Dolly, and that’s the case with her new Netflix Christmas special, Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square. For this special, she’s gathered a group of accomplished singers and dancers (and renowned choreographer Debbie Allen) to spread as much holiday cheer as possible — as is the Dolly way.
Dolly herself stars in the special as
herself a sparkling guardian angel hoping to convince the town Scrooge not to evict all the town residents for her own gain. Basically, if you’ve ever wished for a Dolly Parton take on A Christmas Carol, this is it.
The cast is made up of some incredibly accomplished performers from the world of song and dance, many who you will remember and a few you might now. Wondering who’s who in the cast of Dolly Parton's Christmas in the Square? Here’s what you need to know about all the major players.