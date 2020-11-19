As a maternal and infant health strategist who has spent 10 years working on the ground in our communities across the U.S. and speaking on the issues of racial disparities in birth and breastfeeding internationally—and as a founder myself—I thought it important to examine this dynamic and speak to my sister leaders in the space to get their feedback. Because whether community-based solutions or profit-motivated solutions are being centered by corporations merits deep consideration, or else there’s a real danger of perpetuating the same systems of oppression that have led to the Black maternal mortality crises simply being replicated in other fields. Instead of partnering, supporting, or funding the many community-led solutions out there, some corporations have decided to use their vast financial resources and corporate heft to create their own commercial ventures—in the name of saving Black women.