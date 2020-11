Sophie Turner’s Tiny Wrist Tattoo Is A Sweet Tribute To Baby Willa

This minimalist design marks Turner's 13th tattoo (that we know of). Her others include a side-boob X-Men tattoo , a matching Buzz Lightyear tattoo she shares with Jonas, and a black rabbit with red whiskers on the back of her arm. This isn't her first letter tattoo, either. In July 2018, she posted a photo of a cursive "G" in honor of her grandfather that greatly resonated with fans. "My grandad was my hero as well. Always with me," wrote one fan.