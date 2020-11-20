Warning: There are spoilers ahead for the season 3 premiere of A Million Little Things.
A major accident rocks the end of A Million Little Things season 2, and it carries over into season 3. Eddie (David Giuntoli) is hit by a car in the closing moments of the season finale and — this goes without being said, spoiler alert — he survives the accident, but is clearly shaken by it. Eventually he makes it out of the hospital, he and Katherine (Grace Park) reaffirm that they’re stronger than ever and committed to making their family work, and it certainly seems that all’s well that ends well! Until it’s revealed just who hit Eddie at the end of season 2. In a move that sets the big, overarching mystery for season 3 in motion, Reverend Stewart (Gerard Plunkett) is revealed as Eddie's attacker. And it doesn’t appear to have been an accident at all.
At the end of the season 3 premiere, a flashback shows us the moments just before Eddie’s accident: Reverend Stewart thumbs through a bible, grips his steering wheel, and then drives his red truck right towards Eddie, crashing into him with clear intent. In present day, he sits in the same red truck, glaring at Eddie and his friends as they celebrate his and Katherine's reunion in the front yard. From the look on Reverend Stewart's face, it's clear he’s frustrated that Eddie survived and is home, happy and mostly unscathed. What's worse is that it seems that Reverend Stewart is not very likely to let this go after a single attempt.
This is huge, because if you'll recall, at the end of season 2, Eddie starts questioning a moment from his past when a friend from high school, Alex, accidentally drowned at a lake his family used to visit — Alex is Reverend Stewart's daughter.
At first, Eddie can’t remember the events of the night, but his sister, Lindsay (Sprague Grayden), can. She tells Eddie that their group was down by the lake partying, and eventually Lindsay went to sleep, leaving Eddie and Alex behind. Later that night, she found Eddie on the shore of the lake, completely drenched. The next morning, Alex’s body was fished from the lake, leading many people to draw conclusions — including, apparently, her father — regarding Eddie’s involvement in Alex's death. However, there was no evidence directly linking Eddie to Alex’s death and after that, Eddie and his family simply stopped going to the lake. But, that's not the end of the story.
Eddie eventually remembers that he did try to save Alex from drowning in the lake, and that he has had her charm bracelet hidden away in a pair of pants for decades. (If you hadn’t noticed, Eddie is now really trying to come clean and be honest with everyone in his life, now that he's confessed to Katherine that he had an affair with Delilah. It should come as no surprise that Eddie is suddenly trying to to close the book on his past dishonesty.) With that Pandora's box now open, and the reveal of Reverend Stewart's apparent plan to kill Eddie, it seems pretty clear we're about to get deeper into this mystery.
There’s clearly more to learn about Eddie’s past here, which is heartbreaking considering he seems to finally have his life back on track again. More than likely, there's still some light left to be shed on exactly what happened that night at the lake house. But the more immediate question is whether or not Reverend Stewart might more aggressive in his attempts to take revenge — hopefully we can get to the bottom of all this without sending Eddie back to the hospital.