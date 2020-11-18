The Ordinary Is Having A Sale & This Is What A Beauty Editor Would Buy

Gearing up for Black Friday sales on November 27? It's hard not to be swayed by heavy discounts and total bargains, especially when it comes to beauty. After all, it's the perfect opportunity to take a chance on a new product you've always wanted to try, or to stock up on all of your essentials. But every year, one big-name Canadian brand makes a case of opting out of the madness entirely: Deciem.
The Deciem umbrella boasts brands like Niod, Hylamide, and, of course, The Ordinary. This Black Friday, the company is closing its stores and website in protest against buying too many products, which could potentially lead to waste. But that doesn't mean you won't be able to get your hands on your skin-care favorites. Instead of slashing prices on select products for one day only, Deciem is offering a 23% discount across all of its products for the whole of November to encourage skincare fans to shop mindfully, and we have a feeling The Ordinary products will be the most popular.
So what's really worth your money? From exfoliating acids to hydrating serums, click through to shop the skincare products which come highly recommended by longtime fan of The Ordinary, Refinery29's London, U.K.-based beauty editor.
