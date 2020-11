If the wild feels like a spiritual cousin to The Society , it’s because they both have similar themes: teens being left to their own devices by unknown forces. In the Netflix original, a mysterious event leaves all of the minors in the wealthy suburb of West Ham without adult supervision . We won't ever find out why the young people of New Ham were transported to what looks like a different dimension — in a shocking move, Netflix canceled The Society after just one season — but hopefully, we'll find out who's pulling the strings of The Wilds before the season finale. I just can't take another unsolved mystery!