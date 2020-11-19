Lifetime’s 2020 Christmas Movie Lineup Is Full Of Firsts

It's that time again. After a year that's felt more like a decade, the festive season is fast approaching. If you're already mulling wine and decorating your tree then you'll be happy to know that the usual suspects are already heavily into their Christmas movie programming. Lifetime's lineup of new holiday movies is coming out swinging this year — like Santa after too many free glasses of milk — with some serious competition for Hallmark's classic holiday slate.
Someone at the network has clearly realized that the often homogenized and snow white lineups at Hallmark have left a huge space for a more inclusive lineup of corny holiday fare. Nearly half of Lifetime's 2020 slate center on stories that aren't just about straight non-disabled white people. It's a Christmas miracle, even if it something we should just expect from networks in 2020. After all, shouldn't everyone be able to see themselves in a totally unbelievable, tropey, feel-good festive film?
It's long overdue, but this year you can find your Christmas bliss with movies which include the first Christmas movie led by an actual wheelchair user — a truly rare thing, as Hulu's recent movie Run features the first disabled actor in a lead Hollywood role for 70 years. You'll also see Lifetime's first Asian American centered Christmas movie, first holiday movie about a gay couple, and a diverse roster of leads that reflects the real world.