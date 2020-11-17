Dakota Johnson Ditches Her Signature Highlights For A Rich Winter Hair Color

Come fall and winter, there's an impulse to overhaul your wardrobe, trade your light-wash denim for black jeans and a charcoal wool sweater, and lean into the cozy vibes of the season. The same can be said for your hair color. Just take a cue from Dakota Johnson, who recently traded her sunny golden-brown hair for a rich, glossy borderline-black tone.
The actress showcased her new hair transformation in a promotional photoshoot in honor of the announcement of her new role as co-creative director of Maude, a modern sexual wellness brand. In the campaign portrait, Johnson sits alongside the brand's founder, Éva Goicochea, wearing a charcoal strapless dress, a chic (and seasonal) complement to her longer and much darker waves.
Not only does the rich, reflective color prove to be stunning, but Johnson's cut and style match the sophisticated aesthetic. The length is super long — actually grazing the actress's waistline — which may be to the credit of some well-blended hair extensions, while the bangs are cut in a soft and feathered curtain style as opposed to blunt and skimming straight across her forehead.
With this new pre-winter color, Johnson hits the sweet spot between dark and edgy à la Demi Moore and classic elegance reminiscent of Audrey Hepburn. Honestly, this entire ensemble is inspiring us to go all-in on a darker color palette for the remainder of 2020: We'll take the oxford-gray strapless gown, terra cotta lip color, and shiny dark lowlights to a formal Zoom dinner for the duration.