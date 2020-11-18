Lastly, we have 38-year-old Zac, who also kisses Tayshia in episode 5. Despite the fact that most of his screen time up until now has been spent complaining about Dale, Tayshia calls him “a pleasant surprise.” The season promo also indicates that he seems to stick around and while it's likely a classic Bachelorette misdirect, I'm going to go ahead and read into the shot of the duo kissing while Tayshia wears a veil. In another snippet we see that Zac says, “Tayshia, I’m falling in love with you,” which usually means he's not about to go home any time soon. He may not have been much of a standout during Clare's time on the show, but Zac is worth watching from here on out.