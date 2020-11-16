Here’s The Reigning Theory Why Scooter Braun Sold Taylor Swift’s Masters

Taylor Swift's masters, now officially more elusive than seeing Ariana Grande with her hair down, have been passed off yet again.
Scooter Braun's Ithaca Holdings LLC have sold the rights to Taylor Swift’s first six albums to an unknown investment fund for what is believed to be north of $300 million, Variety reported. This move comes a little over a year after Braun bought the Scott Borchetta-owned independent record label Big Machine — which manages Sheryl Crow, Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, Rascal Flatts and Lady A — for over $300 million. The transaction fueled a highly public battle between Swift, Big Machine (aka Borchetta) and Braun. Swift not only described the pain of not having full ownership over her own work, but to add insult to injury, the man who now owned it had played a pretty significant role in her feud with rapper Kanye West.
After her contract was up in fall 2018, Swift left and joined Universal Music Group, with which she released her last two albums, Lover and folklore.
Why would Braun sell the masters after such an ordeal? It seems like a strategic deal for Braun, as Variety pointed out that he “profited handsomely” off of the sale based on what he originally bought the label for. It's also no coincidence Swift’s contracts on her old albums expired at the beginning of November, so Braun got his money right before Swift was able to re-record them, which she said back in August 2019 she was planning to do. If she made sure the new versions were streamed by fans and used in other commercial projects (ads, TV shows, movies, etc.), then it would make her old masters lose value.
Here's a fun theory: What if that unnamed investment fund were Ms. Taylor Swift herself? Sounds like a Swiftian Easter egg to me.