The Crown’s Emma Corrin Proudly Flashes Her Armpit Hair

Regardless of what the occasional internet troll might say, Corrin is onto something. According to one study conducted by Mintel, almost one in four women under the age of twenty-five no longer shave their armpits, compared to just one in twenty in 2013. But even Corrin admits the practice of body-hair removal was something she thought she had to do for the longest time, proving that the more the subject is talked about and normalized, the more women can choose to decide for themselves.