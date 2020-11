Shhh, This 24-Hour Entireworld Discount Is Just For YOU

When Entireworld called, we answered. When the iconic loungewear brand graciously offered an R29-exclusive discount, we accepted. Starting now and lasting for the next 24 hours (ending tonight at 11:59 p.m. EST), you lucky readers can scoreEntireworld's ENTIRE organic sweater collection (with promo code). The eco-friendly label is a fashion focal point for what it describes as “non-boring basics" and what we like call wardrobe revolutionaries ; we’re talking everything from cozy alpaca blends to very soft organic cotton, superfine wool, oh-so-luxe cashmere, and every other material that magnetizes your sweater sleeve to your cheek like you’re starring in a fabric softener commercial. We'd advise adding-to-cart fast during this day-long window of magical markdowns because we wouldn’t be surprised if a few items go completely out of stock. Below, peep a few of our favorite (not-yet-sold-out) styles to use that special limited-time discount on — and shop the full selection