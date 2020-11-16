Whole Foods’ First-Ever Clean Beauty Advent Calendar Is Here

Whole Foods blessed us with 25% off all beauty products back in October, and its spirit of holiday cheer is making our lives a little easier once again with the announcement of the Clean Beauty Advent Calendar launching in stores later this month. Advent calendars take away the stress of finding the perfect gift set, and with its first-ever advent launch priced at $25, Whole Foods has done the work to give us an affordable assortment of clean products that won't hurt our wallet or our skin. Better still, one dollar from each purchase will go to the Whole Planet Foundation dedicated to alleviating poverty around the globe.
So what should you expect from this new advent experience? Some of the highlights include cult favorites like Weleda Skin Food, Burt’s Bees Liquid Lipstick, and Schmidt’s Charcoal + Magnesium Deodorant. In the hair department, there's the Shea Moisture Daily Hydration Shampoo and Conditioner, which are sulfate-free and packed with shea butter and coconut oil to gently cleanse and lock in moisture.
Even though you might be recycling the same sweatsuit combo every day during the week, Whole Foods has you covered in back-to-back days of grooming products, including The Seaweed Bath Co. Detox Exfoliating Body Scrub and fluoride-free Desert Essence Tea Tree Oil & Neem Toothpaste. Additionally, the Aura Cacia Clearing Eucalyptus Aromatherapy Mist is the best way to end your routine and ease into your nights and weekends with its blend of eucalyptus and lavender.
In addition to Weleda's classic Skin Food moisturizer to prep dryness-prone skin for winter, you'll find ACURE's Foil-Time Firming Gold Foil Mask and the Evan Healy Blue Cactus Beauty Elixir, a great duo to make your skin glow. There's a little bit of everything in this clean-beauty lineup, which is all the more reason to add all 12 to your rapidly-growing collection of products — or help someone else grow theirs.
