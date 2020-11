Whole Foods’ First-Ever Clean Beauty Advent Calendar Is Here

Whole Foods blessed us with 25% off all beauty products back in October , and its spirit of holiday cheer is making our lives a little easier once again with the announcement of the Clean Beauty Advent Calendar launching in stores later this month. Advent calendars take away the stress of finding the perfect gift set, and with its first-ever advent launch priced at $25, Whole Foods has done the work to give us an affordable assortment of clean products that won't hurt our wallet or our skin. Better still, one dollar from each purchase will go to the Whole Planet Foundation dedicated to alleviating poverty around the globe.