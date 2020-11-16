Score $210 Worth Of Clean Beauty FREE With Your Next Credo Haul

Alexandra Polk
Credo Beauty — aka the clean skincare haven that only accepts the squeakiest, sparkliest, and dirty-list-ingredient-free-ist products into its ranks — just made shopping its already-alluring site even more enticing. From now through November 19th (or, while supplies last) every purchase over $125 comes with $210 worth of goodies (no code necessary). The price point is definitely high, but so is the reward: Credo's top brands (including Herbivore Botanicals, Indie Lee, Westman Atelier, and so many more) are so world-renowned for their skin-enhancing benefits that your complexions will surely scold you for sitting this one out. Plus, if its bestsellers page has had you itching for an excuse to splurge on a Goop Glow Vitamin C Serum for weeks now, then THIS is your moment. Whether you dish out some cash on one ultra-luxe item or make room in your beauty fridge for a full-assortment haul of economical buys, $125 is the key to unlocking a 12-pice gift set of Credo's top-rated products. Below, peep the full $210 worth of gifts that can grace your very next beauty shelfie:
Gift with purchase includes:

Ursa Major 4-in-1 Essential Face Tonic Mini
Westman Atelier Eye Love You Mascara mini
Sahajan Brightening Mask Mini
RMS Eye Polish in 'Utopia'
Indie Lee Co Q10 Toner Mini
Graydon Full Moon Serum Mini
Innersense I Create Waves Mini
Herbivore Botanicals Pink Cloud Cleanser Mini
Evolve Beauty Multi Peptide 360 Moisture Cream Mini
Kjaer Weis Cream Blush Mini in 'Blossoming'
Juice Beauty Stem Cellular Anti-Wrinkle Booster Serum Mini
David's Natural Peppermint Toothpaste Mini
Credo Metallic Makeup Bag
This 12-set gift haul can jumpstart your adventure into a new skincare routine OR make a special beauty giftee's day. Interested but don’t know what to buy? Check out our beauty editor-approved product picks below to help jumpstart your cart.
Ilia
Limitless Lash Mascara
$28.00
Tata Harper
Regenerating Cleanser
$84.00
Kosas
Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer
$28.00
Or take a look at these bestsellers:
Ilia
Eye Love Clean Eye Makeup Set
$45.00
Innersense
Hydrating Hairbath
$9.00
BYBI Beauty
1% Bakuchiol In Olive Squalane Oil Booster
$17.00
Westman Atelier
Vital Skin Foundation Stick
$68.00
