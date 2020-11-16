Demi Lovato Stuns With Long, Blonde Hair At The People’s Choice Awards

At last night's People's Choice Awards, Demi Lovato stepped onto the red carpet with long dark waves to complement her sparkly copper jumpsuit. But once she hit the stage to host the show, she stepped away from her signature style and debuted a long, bright-blonde wig that glittered against her Elie Saab gold gown.
In her opening statements, Lovato joked about her past few months in lockdown, saying she "got engaged" and then "unengaged," and "tested the limits of Postmates unlimited." With her latest makeover, she can add "major hair change" to her quarantine checklist.
This isn't the first time Lovato has tried a brighter hair color on for size. The last time she went this blonde was in 2016, and she flirted with blonde highlights again in 2018. Throughout the years, Lovato has also experimented with red, blue, and teal hair color shades, as well as a variety of lengths and styles.
Advertisement
For this look, Lovato credited hairstylist Paul Norton for the look, who also posted about the style on his Instagram. "Looks like someone was having a little more fun tonight... YES BLONDE HAIR on @ddlovato," wrote Norton, who partnered with OGX and ghd for the look.
Norton later revealed the inspiration behind the look, which was certainly fitting. “We wanted to bring the powerful glamour of icons like Cher by creating long, flowing and touchable locks that would empower Demi for the night," he said in a press release. "For Demi’s show look, we wanted to really surprise everyone by shifting her hair color to blonde."
Norton says he prepped her hair with OGX Smoothing + Shea Sleek Smooth Style Spray and blow dried it straight with the ghd heliosTM professional hairdryer. For "a straighter and more modern wave," he curled her hair with the ghd curve creative curl wand, and then "rigorously brushed out each wave." He finished by rubbing the OGX Protecting + Silky Blowout Thermal Primer Cream between his hands before smoothing them over her hair and around her face to smooth frizz and flyaways.
Advertisement
Fans were quick to praise the new style. "She looks amazing as a blonde!" one person wrote. "She looks stunning. Her blonde is beaaaaaautiful!" wrote another. Lovato, who also posted about her new look in her Stories, also appeared to be thrilled with the change.
Ultimately, Lovato's hair change helped bring a bit of levity to the night and served to amplify a greater message in her speech. "In all seriousness, during all of these challenging times we found ways to stay connected and get each other through it and that's what tonight is all about — to celebrate the people, the music, the shows and films that helped us get through 2020," Lovato said as she kicked off the show. "All night long, we're celebrating the People's Heroes of 2020, the every day people who champion change. fought on the front lines, and found incredible ways to help their neighbors through this insane year."