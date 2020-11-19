Like most people, Sophia just wants her parents to respect her and not resort to low blows about her age or gender to win a debate. “There's a whole different life that I have that they don't have anything to do with and I've kind of gotten to experience a world on my own instead of them like teaching it to me and it's become something I noticed like every single day,” she explains. Before quarantine, Sophia said she was happy to go along with what her parents thought. She had just started middle school when the 2016 election was taking place and they didn’t seem eager to discredit her when she was going along with what they wanted. “I don't expect them to change how they think. I would love for them to listen to me more. I would love to just have a conversation and not an argument.”