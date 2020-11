Now That She’s Vice President, Who Will Fill Kamala Harris’s Senate Seat?

And while this will certainly bode well for her as vice president, Harris's appointment also leaves her Senate seat empty, with many wondering who and when it will be filled. Under California law, the honor of determining Harris's replacement through 2022 will go to Gov. Gavin Newsom. The governor said there is currently no timeline for an announcement. “We are working through the cattle call of considerations,” Newsom told reporters . “I want to make sure it’s inclusive, I want to make sure that we are considerate of people’s points of view.”