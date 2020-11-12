TikTok Has A Theory About Tayshia’s Bachelorette Season & It Involves Her Ex-Husband

Just in case you thought that this season of The Bachelorette didn’t have enough twists and turns (I’m already tired), fans have a theory that things might get even more insane.
To quickly get you up to speed: Clare Crawley was the original season 16 bachelorette, but fell in love with contestant Dale Moss as soon as he stepped out of the limo. Seriously. In an unprecedented move, they basically got engaged after what felt like five minutes and producers brought in the ebullient Tayshia Adams as Crawley's replacement. So far, things have gone pretty smoothly (mind you, we're only one episode into the Adams Era), but the Bachelor Nation sleuths predict another shocker ahead.
In a TikTok made by user @bigmoodbayley the day after the November 10 episode of The Bachelorette, the fan found a curious clue hidden in a promo clip for the rest of the season. Posted to the ABC show's Twitter account, the user pointed out that the closed captioning attributed a particular ominous voiceover to Josh Bourelle: Adams' ex-husband.
@bigmoodbayley
y’all what is going on #bachelornationabc #bachelorette #bachelor #thebachelorette #tayshiaadams #fyp #greenscreen♬ original sound - bayley
In the clip, Bourelle isn't shown, but he can be heard saying, “It’s only a matter of time before she realizes the truth,” over a shot of Adams crying and whispering "I can't do it anymore" through her tears.
Adams and Bourelle were together for six years before getting married in 2016 and then divorcing a year later. In the most recent episode of the dating show, Adams revealed to contestant Brendan, who is also divorced, that her ex-husband had cheated on her. “I married a guy that I met in college," she told Brendan on their one-on-one. "I also had lost myself in my marriage, like my identity was him. But unfortunately, it was infidelity and other issues — not on my part — and then we got divorced and I too felt like I failed."
It seemed like that chapter with her ex had definitely closed, but we wouldn't put it past the show to orchestrate some kind of fraught reunion. But throwing your (alleged) cheating ex-husband into your quarantine pod? Only the Bachelorette.