So, Did Queen Elizabeth And Margaret Thatcher Really Hate Each Other That Much?

“What in her youth led to the woman that she became?,” Anderson thought first and foremost. “In doing that, I can recognize some pretty impressive milestones that she passed, and really appreciate the fact that she was a self-made woman and started in a very frugal and meager upbringing, doing real hard work. Getting into Oxford as a woman and becoming a chemist, sitting her bar weeks after giving birth to [twins], all of those things, and the capacity of her brain to retain all information at all times, and essentially be the smartest person in any room. In order to play her, you kind of have to put aside any opinions you might have about her actions or her policies.”