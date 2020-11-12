A Trump Supporter Was Charged With Attacking An Elderly Couple Celebrating Biden’s Win

According to their complaint, Ulsaker slowed his pickup truck down and shoulted a vulgarity at the group, which they ignored. He then came back wielding a golf club and approached them from behind. Ulsaker began swinging it at the couple, which reportedly broke when it hit the chair the wife was sitting in, and he punched the husband in the head. Ulsaker also drove his pickup truck over the curb and towards the wife, in what he admitted was an attempt to scare her.