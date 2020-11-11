The brother of The Bachelor's Caelynn Miller-Keyes has been found after being reported missing for over a day.
Miller-Keyes took to social media on the morning of November 11 to spread the word that her brother, Haydn Kamenicky, had gone missing. On her Instagram story and later on Twitter, she posted photos of Kamenicky and his car and asked for fans help in tracking him down. The reality star wrote that Kamenicky had been last seen on the morning of November 10 in Fredericksburg, Virginia.
Advertisement
"My brother is missing and we need help finding him. He was last seen yesterday morning in Fredericksburg, VA,” Miller-Keyes wrote. “Please contact me or the Fredericksburg police, 540-658-4450 if you know anything.”
Alongside a photo of her brother's car, Miller-Keyes wrote, "He drives a 1998 red Dodge Durango and the license plate is XGB2103. Please call if you know anything."
My brother is missing and we need help finding him. He was last seen yesterday morning in Fredericksburg, VA. Please contact me or the Fredericksburg police, 540-658-4450 if you know anything. pic.twitter.com/5VIN0Kxuom— Caelynn Miller-Keyes (@caelynnmk) November 11, 2020
I realized I forgot to include his name. His name is Haydn Kamenicky. Please call if you know anything.— Caelynn Miller-Keyes (@caelynnmk) November 11, 2020
Luckily, that afternoon, Miller-Keyes posted on Instagram that the search was over. "Haydn has been found. Thank you everyone for your help," she wrote.
After first appearing on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor (she definitely dodged a bullet there), Miller-Keyes went on season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise last year and has been dating Dean Unglert ever since.