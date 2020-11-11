Apparently, This Fox News Contributor Thinks Whoopi Goldberg Is The Head Of The Democratic Party

The presidential election has been called for Joe Biden, but Donald Trump and his team are not quite ready to admit defeat. In their attempt to steal an election, administration officials like Attorney General William Barr and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are using lies and brute political force (or farce, really) to try to game the system. Meanwhile, president-elect Biden is patiently waiting to be acknowledged by the sitting administration.
But there’s one major player in all of this who hasn’t quite gotten her due until now: Whoopi Goldberg. Yes, that’s right, the longtime co-host of The View, a daytime talk show, is as much to blame for the temper tantrum being thrown by Trump supporters and the GOP as the current president’s administration — or at least according to one Fox News reporter.
On an episode of her show on Monday, Goldberg said, “I want to say to all those people who don’t believe that Americans actually got out and voted, let me say this to you: When you-know-who was elected four years ago, Hillary Clinton didn’t say, ‘Hey wait a minute, this doesn’t feel right. Stop the count.' She didn’t say any of that, so all of you, suck it up! Suck it up, like we sucked it up.”
“All of you, suck it up — suck it up like we sucked it up.”@WhoopiGoldberg to those who won’t acknowledge that Biden won: “You’re bringing into question all these Americans who voted legally, came out and stood and voted. How dare you question it?” https://t.co/f8u2wbJuik pic.twitter.com/LxcHhqbLXW— The View (@TheView) November 9, 2020
And for that reason, according to Fox News contributor Howard Kurtz, she is as bad as the current members of the GOP who are essentially attempting a coup in the United States of America. “From Trump’s GSA barring Biden transition officials from federal buildings to Whoopi Goldberg telling his voters to suck it up, both sides are playing the politics of payback,” Kuntz tweeted, with a link to his column on Fox News’ website in which he lambasts “both sides” for not playing nice enough in the aftermath of an election that one side clearly lost.
But it’s not just Kurtz who is angry at Whoopi for telling Trump voters to “suck it up.” Actor Antonio Sabato, Jr., a Trump supporter, fired back at Goldberg. "Whoopi's talking about sucking it up? You are voting for socialism? You are voting for locking people up?" Sabato Jr. said during an appearance on FOX Business Network. "The American people won this election because, at the end of the day, whether you like Trump as a person or not, you know that he's counting on you and he's working for you. These people -- Biden -- hasn't done anything in 48 years." Fox News analyst Brit Hume also spent time and energy lambasting Goldberg on air for her comments.
What's perhaps news to the rest of us is that “both sides,” according to Fox reporters, includes “the president of the United States” and “Whoopi Goldberg.” But here we are. Nevermind the fact that Goldberg simply told Trump supporters to toughen up a bit and accept the outcome of a democratic election, while Trump supporters have spent the last four years trying to “own the libs,” telling Democrats “fuck your feelings,” and wearing shirts literally threatening to lynch journalists for doing their jobs.
You know Whoopi’s doing something right when she is cited for being as politically influential as a presidential administration. Personally, we love this for her.