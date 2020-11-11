The Chaos Of Mars Retrograde Is Officially Ending

If there's one word that encapsulates the end of Mars retrograde in Aries, it's "finally." After two months of the dramatic and chaotic transit, Mars is finally stationing direct on November 13, meaning the end of "low energy, lack of sex drive, simmering anger, and stifling passions" that Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com, warned us about in September. I don't know about you, but that sounds like something worthy of a celebration.
Although Mars was retrograde in its home sign of Aries, that doesn't mean it was any less lawless. And because it's also stationing direct in the sign of the ram, Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer at Keen.com, says this transit is "a big burst of energy that will have lasting effects."
If it sounds pretty powerful, that's because it is — and those lasting effects will have a positive longterm impact. "As Mars begins to move forward, we will start to feel unstuck and able to make decisions about relationships, situations, and stand our ground on matters," says astrologer Lisa Stardust. "We’ll want to fight the good fight, instead of running away in a temper tantrum and hiding our emotions." As the planet of action turns direct, Stardust says we won’t be afraid to be seen, heard, or to assert our opinions. This is a time when our confidence and power will shine through — and we won't feel guilty for it.
Mars will be in its post-retrograde shadow until January 2, so we'll have some time to review and assess all that we've been through in the past two months. More good news: Stardust also predicts that this will likely be the time that Donald Trump finally concedes once and for all.
We can expect that both our energy and the projects we've put on the back burner will pick up once more, says Stephanie Powell, head of content for Horoscope.com. "Any roadblocks you may have encountered on passion projects you’ve been pursuing will begin to clear," she tells Refinery29. "It will take time for the red planet to gain speed, but overall, the energy is headed in a productive direction."
This transit will ask a few things of you, Powell says: to face off against uncomfortable power struggles, lack of motivation, or address any conflicts that may have cropped up in the past couple months. Because we've been through these things already, we’re better equipped to take action against them now, she says. So don't back down from confronting what has been recently holding you back. You have the power to stand up to it now, so take advantage of it.
The end of Mars retrograde may cause anger to crop up, which is why it's a good idea to check in on your frustrated feelings. "How have you been processing your anger and frustration during the past few months? Is there a healthier way?" Powell asks. "As Mars shifts its energy, we’re tasked with the question: What is worth fighting for? You have the resources to charge ahead now, so review your personal retrograde lessons and take a leap."
Mars won't station retrograde for another two years, so you've got some time before you need to worry about the chaos of this transit again. Until then, sit back, relax, and reflect on what the planet of anger, action, egos, and desire has taught you in its backward dance. We can only move forward from here.